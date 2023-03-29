Masha Slamovich Talks Sharing A Moment With Lita At West Coast Pro Event

In an interview with Fightful, Masha Slamovich spoke about sharing a moment with Lita at a West Coast Pro event on March 4. At that show, Slamovich defeated Sandra Moone to become the first-ever West Coast Pro Women’s Champion. Lita presented her with the belt after the match.

Slamovich said: “It was absolutely something that I could never have imagined. I watched Lita growing up and I thought she was one of the coolest divas in WWE. So I never thought that she would be presenting me with a belt. Especially at West Coast Pro after having put in a year / year and a half of work in a company that, much like GCW, I’m very committed to and I’m very proud of what we do there. Not just me. I think everybody else at West Coast Pro works really, really hard. Another moment that was just pretty surreal, pretty incredible. I just gotta say, the match with Sandra Moone, I thoroughly enjoyed and I look forward to a rematch.“