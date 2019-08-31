wrestling / News

Massive Line Formed for Today’s CM Punk Panel at Starrcast

August 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CM Punk Ultimate Beastmaster

– 411mania’s own Joseph Lee is live on the scene for today’s Starrcast III convention. The main event panel for today is undoubtedly the highly anticipated one with former WWE Superstar and UFC fighter CM Punk. It appears a massive line is already forming for today’s CM Punk – Best in the World panel, which is scheduled for 10:00 am PST/1:00 pm EST. You can check out an image of the line for the panel below.

Today’s panel will be streaming live on FITE. Remember to stay tuned to the 411wrestling Twitter feed for more live tweets, updates, and coverage from Starrcast III and AEW All Out Weekend.

You can also check out the latest 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast with FITE TV CEO Mike Weber, where he details how the Punk panel at the convention came together.

