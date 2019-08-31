Massive Line Formed for Today’s CM Punk Panel at Starrcast

– 411mania’s own Joseph Lee is live on the scene for today’s Starrcast III convention. The main event panel for today is undoubtedly the highly anticipated one with former WWE Superstar and UFC fighter CM Punk. It appears a massive line is already forming for today’s CM Punk – Best in the World panel, which is scheduled for 10:00 am PST/1:00 pm EST. You can check out an image of the line for the panel below.

Today’s panel will be streaming live on FITE. Remember to stay tuned to the 411wrestling Twitter feed for more live tweets, updates, and coverage from Starrcast III and AEW All Out Weekend.

