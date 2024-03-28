wrestling / News
Match Announced For Friday’s AEW Rampage
March 27, 2024
AEW has announced a singles match for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced on Dynamite that Dustin Rhodes will battle The Butcher on Friday’s show.
The match is the first announced for Friday’s episode, which airs on TNT.
