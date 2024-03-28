wrestling / News

Match Announced For Friday’s AEW Rampage

March 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 3-29-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a singles match for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced on Dynamite that Dustin Rhodes will battle The Butcher on Friday’s show.

The match is the first announced for Friday’s episode, which airs on TNT.

