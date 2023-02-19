wrestling / News
Match Announced For This Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a match for this week’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Sunday that Dolph Ziggler will battle Mustafa Ali on Monday’s show.
The preview reads:
Mustafa Ali and Dolph Ziggler to throw down in the name of respect
After months of snide remarks and bubbling jealousy, Mustafa Ali and Dolph Ziggler will finally go one-on-one to settle their issues.
Ali has been vocal about his opportunities in recent months, chastising Ziggler for receiving many chances at gold while Ali has been left on the outside looking in.
The animosity increased when Ziggler rebuked Ali a chance at the Raw Tag Team Titles in the Tag Team Title Gauntlet Match.
Can Ali finally prove himself a contender, or will Ziggler squash the hopes and dreams of Ali? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!
