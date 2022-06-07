wrestling / News
Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw
June 6, 2022 | Posted by
Ezekiel and Kevin Owens will run it back on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. Ezekiel and Owens, who battled at Hell in a Cell in a bout that saw Owens come out victorious, are set for a rematch on next week’s show after Ezekiel challenged Owens to the match. Owens agreed as long as Ezekiel admitted that he is a liar and is Elias. Ezekiel said he was Elias, but once Owens agreed to the bout he said he was a liar because he is Ezekiel.
The match is the only bout set for next week’s show thus far.
"I admit my name is Elias." 😲😲😲😲😲
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
"I LIED! I AM EZEKIEL!"
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
