Match Lineup For Night One and Two of Wrestlemania 39

On today’s episode of ESPN’s First Take, the match lineup was revealed for nights one and two of Wrestlemania 39. The event happens at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday. The shows include:

Night One :

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

* Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Damage CTRL

* Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

* Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

* WWE United States Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Austin Theory

Night Two :

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

* RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

* Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor

* Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

* Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green