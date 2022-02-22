Match, Segment Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a match with Tag Team Championship implications and more for tonight’s WWE Raw. WWE announced on Monday afternoon that Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will take on RK-Bro, with Rollins and Owens getting added to RK-Bro’s shot at Alpha Academy’s Raw Tag Team Titles if they win.

Also announced for tonight was an episode of Miz TV, teasing Miz’s reveal of his partner to take on Rey Mysterio and Dominik. You can see the previews below:

Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Kevin Owens join forces for high-stakes match against RK-Bro

A star-studded tag team match is on the agenda tonight. With a guaranteed Raw Tag Team Championship rematch against Alpha Academy on the horizon, RK-Bro go into another high-stakes battle on Raw when they square off against the team of Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Kevin Owens. The stipulation has been made that, if Rollins and Owens are victorious over Randy Orton & Riddle, they will be added to the Raw Tag Team Title match, setting up a blockbuster Triple Threat showdown with Otis & Chad Gable. Which team will emerge victorious? The Miz promises a must-see episode of “Miz TV”

“Miz TV” is back tonight on Raw… and it promises to be another must-see episode. The Miz, fresh off his defeat at the hands of Rey Mysterio on WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff, feels like he needs someone to help him even the odds in his rivalry with Rey and his son, Dominik, What “global Superstar” does The A-Lister have in mind to be his partner? Find out on Raw live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network