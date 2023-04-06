Matches Announced For Friday’s AEW Battle Of The Belts VI

AEW has announced three matches for Friday’s Battle Of The Belts VI special. The company announced on this week’s Dynamite that the following title matches are set for the show, which airs Friday night after AEW Rampage:

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Dralistico

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Billie Starkz

* ROH Tag Team Championships Match: Lucha Bros vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall