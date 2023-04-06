wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Friday’s AEW Battle Of The Belts VI
April 5, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced three matches for Friday’s Battle Of The Belts VI special. The company announced on this week’s Dynamite that the following title matches are set for the show, which airs Friday night after AEW Rampage:
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Dralistico
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Billie Starkz
* ROH Tag Team Championships Match: Lucha Bros vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall
