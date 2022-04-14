Matches Announced For NJPW Collision in Philadelphia

NJPW has announced matches for next month’s NJPW Collision in Philadelphia show. The company announced that the following matches are set for next week’s episode:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Dickinson

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Tony Deppen

* Yuya Uemura vs. Killer Kross

* Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight, & The DKC vs. JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs, & Jorel Nelson

Chris Dickinson vs Hiroshi Tanahashi Highlights First Philadelphia 5/15 Matches 【NJoA】

2300 Arena gets stellar main event and more signed

The first matches are official for Collision in Philadelphia on May 15, with an incredible first ever singles matchup chief among them.

Chris Dickinson will be taking on Hiroshi Tanahashi in a first time ever matchup. After a protracted absence from the ring due to injury, the Dirty Daddy returned to action at Lonestar Shootout in Texas, and pushed Tomohiro Ishii to the limit. Soon after, the previously freelance Dickinson would declare that he has signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and will be marking that new deal with an immense test. The Ace will be more than just evaluating Dickinson; after bringing Guerrillas of Destiny on the Hontai team recently in Ryogoku, might he make a similar offer in Philly? Plus, with Tanahashi set to face Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Dontaku, could he be bringing the US gold to the 2300?

Another first will see Minoru Suzuki face Tony Deppen. A figure familiar to GCW and Ring Of Honor fans, Deppen makes his NJPW debut at Collision in Philadelphia, and gets thrown into the deep end with Suzuki. The former ROH Television Champion is certainly credentialed, but can he put away the man who as of this writing holds the title himself?

Yuya Uemura will take on Killer Kross in singles competition. Kross had a harder time than he planned on his NJPW debut when he went head to head with Minoru Suzuki in Dallas. On the way to Kross’ defeat against the King, the two barked insults of ‘young boy’, something that pricked the ears of Uemura. The LA Dojo transplant has battled hard against Suzuki in the past, and will be looking to show Kross exactly what the young talent in NJPW can do.

Also official for the 2300, the DKC, Kevin Knight and Alex Coughlin will take on Team Filthy’s West Coast Wrecking Crew and JR Kratos. Coughlin and Kratos seem to be on a collision course for another singles encounter somewhere down the line, but in the meantime, the two powerhouse rivals will face off in six man action. Can the LA Dojo trio have enough team unity to overcome the always intimidating Filthy side?