Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
Mercedes Martinez, Ethan Page and more will be in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW announced the lineup on Sunday for this week’s show, which airs MOnday at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT on YouTube. You can see the full card below:
* ROH World Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Hyan
* Ethan Page vs. JD Griffey
* Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Reynolds
* Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki
* Anthony Ogogo vs. The Mysterious Q
* The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Varsity Blonds
