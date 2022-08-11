Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up

WWE has announced matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. The company announced the following lineup for this week’s episode, which airs Friday night on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward vs. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price

* Ikemen Jiro vs. Myles Borne

* Elektra Lopez vs. Sol Ruca

The full preview reads as follows: