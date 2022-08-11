wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up
WWE has announced matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. The company announced the following lineup for this week’s episode, which airs Friday night on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward vs. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price
* Ikemen Jiro vs. Myles Borne
* Elektra Lopez vs. Sol Ruca
The full preview reads as follows:
NXT Level Up: Chase U set to tangle with Nima and Price
On a can’t-miss edition of NXT Level Up, Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward are in tag team action against the debuting Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, Ikemen Jiro will throw down with Myles Borne, and Sol Ruca will battle Elektra Lopez.
Chase University is arguably the most successful faction in NXT Level Up’s brief history. Chase is 4-0 on the brand, Hayward has pieced together a four-match winning streak, and Thea Hail has claimed victory in two of her last three matches by besting Brooklyn Barlow and Arianna Grace.
Now, Chase and Hayward will be opposed by a couple of powerful Superstars in Nima and Price, who are hungry to kick off their careers with a hard-earned win.
Additionally, the ever-popular Jiro looks to keep the good times rolling after scoring three consecutive singles victories on WWE’s newest brand against Quincy Elliott, Ru Feng and Dante Chen.
However, he is all but certain to get a tough challenge from Borne, who most recently lost in controversial fashion to Javier Bernal and is still seeking his first win.
Finally, Lopez is back in singles action for the first time since suffering a narrow loss to Ivy Nile in June. She’ll be opposed by Ruca, a fast-rising star who has turned some heads while battling the likes of Fallon Henley and Kiana James on NXT Level Up.
Can Ruca claim her first career win, or will Lopez score an important victory for Legado del Fantasma?
Check out an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!
