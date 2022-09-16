wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

September 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
IMPACT Wrestling Image Source: IMPACT Wrestling

Impact has announced the lineup for next week’s Impact Wrestling, which is the go-home show before Victory Road. You can check out the card for the show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV, below:

* Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship Ladder Match: Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
* Street Fight: PCO vs. Heath Miller
* Jordynne Grace vs. Zicky Dice

