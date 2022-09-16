wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
September 15, 2022 | Posted by
Impact has announced the lineup for next week’s Impact Wrestling, which is the go-home show before Victory Road. You can check out the card for the show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV, below:
* Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship Ladder Match: Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
* Street Fight: PCO vs. Heath Miller
* Jordynne Grace vs. Zicky Dice
NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV!@ZickyDice @JordynneGrace @DUNKZILLADavis @kylefletcherpro @fakekinkade @SuperChrisSabin @Myers_Wrestling @bhupindergujj4r #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/u8YxgFEhSB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 16, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Claudio Castagnoli Put A Lot of Thought Into Leaving WWE, Why He Joined AEW
- Mia Yim Says Impact Was Her First Choice After Exiting WWE, Why She Didn’t Try To Join Keith Lee in AEW
- Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man
- Road Dogg Critiques CM Punk’s Mentality for the Business, Says Punk Was Disrespectful to Him in WWE