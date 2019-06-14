wrestling / News
Matches Set For NXT Takeover: Toronto (SPOILERS)
– WWE has several matches set for NXT Takeover: Toronto coming out of this week’s NXT tapings. You can see the matches that were confirmed for the show during the tapings below. NXT Takeover: Toronto takes place on August 10th and airs live on the WWE Network:
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mia Yim vs. Shayna Baszler
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. The Street Profits
* NXT Breakout Tournament Finals: Jordan Myles vs. Cameron Grimes
Possible Matches
* NXT Championship Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole
* NXT North American Championship Match: Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream
* Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae
* Killian Dain vs. Matt Riddle
* Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Forgotten Sons
