Matches Set For NXT Takeover: Toronto (SPOILERS)

– WWE has several matches set for NXT Takeover: Toronto coming out of this week’s NXT tapings. You can see the matches that were confirmed for the show during the tapings below. NXT Takeover: Toronto takes place on August 10th and airs live on the WWE Network:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mia Yim vs. Shayna Baszler

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. The Street Profits

* NXT Breakout Tournament Finals: Jordan Myles vs. Cameron Grimes

Possible Matches

* NXT Championship Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole

* NXT North American Championship Match: Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream

* Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae

* Killian Dain vs. Matt Riddle

* Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Forgotten Sons