Matches Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the full lineup for this week’s show, which airs Saturday on New Japan World. The card is as follows:

* STRONG Openweight Championship Match: TJP vs. Fred Rosser

* Che Caberera vs. Aaron Solo

* LA Dojo vs. Stray Dog Army

The full preview for the show is as follows: