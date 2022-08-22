Matches Set For This Week’s NWA 74 Celebration Episode of NWA Powerrr

This week’s NWA Powerrr is the final episode before NWA 74 this weekend, and the company has announced the matches for Tuesday’s show. You can check out the lineup below for the episode, which airs Tuesday night on FITE TV:

* Non-Title Match: The Commonwealth Connection vs. The Spectaculars

* Caprice Coleman vs. Chris Adonis

* Kenzie Paige vs. Ella Envy

* Hawx Aerie vs. Dirty Sexy Boys vs. Gustavo & Rhett Titus