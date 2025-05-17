Matches Announced For TNA Co-Produced Canada vs. USA Border Brawl

Several matches have been announced for the Canada vs. USA Border Brawl event co-produced by TNA. As previously reported, the show will take place on May 25th at Niagra Falls in Canada and will stream on Zone·ify. TNA announced the following matches for the show on Friday:

* Flag Match: Nic Nemeth (USA) vs. Santino Marella (Canada)

* Hardcore Match: Tommy Dreamer (USA) vs. Champagne Singh (Canada)

* Matt Hardy (USA) vs. Eric Young (Canada)

* Tessa Blanchard (USA) vs. Jody Threat (Canada)

* Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards) (USA) vs. Judas Icarus and Travis Williams (Canada)

* Victoria Crawford (USA) vs. Courtney Rush (Canada)

* Moose and JDC (USA) vs. Channing Decker and Jesse Bieber (Canada)

* Frankie Kazarian (USA) vs. Cody Deaner (Canada)

* Sami Callihan (USA) vs. William Trudeau (w/ The Personal Concierge) (Canada)

The announcement notes that: