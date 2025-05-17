wrestling / News
Matches Announced For TNA Co-Produced Canada vs. USA Border Brawl
Several matches have been announced for the Canada vs. USA Border Brawl event co-produced by TNA. As previously reported, the show will take place on May 25th at Niagra Falls in Canada and will stream on Zone·ify. TNA announced the following matches for the show on Friday:
* Flag Match: Nic Nemeth (USA) vs. Santino Marella (Canada)
* Hardcore Match: Tommy Dreamer (USA) vs. Champagne Singh (Canada)
* Matt Hardy (USA) vs. Eric Young (Canada)
* Tessa Blanchard (USA) vs. Jody Threat (Canada)
* Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards) (USA) vs. Judas Icarus and Travis Williams (Canada)
* Victoria Crawford (USA) vs. Courtney Rush (Canada)
* Moose and JDC (USA) vs. Channing Decker and Jesse Bieber (Canada)
* Frankie Kazarian (USA) vs. Cody Deaner (Canada)
* Sami Callihan (USA) vs. William Trudeau (w/ The Personal Concierge) (Canada)
The announcement notes that:
In the spirit of unity and impact beyond the ring, a portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales will benefit nonprofit organizations that support injured veterans and service members in their journey of healing and recovery. By attending The Border Brawl, fans will not only witness an unforgettable night of body slams and border pride — they’ll also be supporting real-life warriors who’ve fought for and served.
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam Defends GCW And Joey Janela From Criticism Following Sabu’s Passing
- Several Wrestlers Call Out All Caribbean Wrestling For Its Treatment of Wrestlers
- Kevin Nash Compares Triple H’s Management Style to Vince McMahon
- Note on Backstage Reaction To Head Bumps During Jordynne Grace vs. Giulia, What Happened