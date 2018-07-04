Matt Cappotelli Reportedly Under Consideration For Next Year’s Warrior Award

According to Mike Johnson of Pwinsider.com (via Ringsidenews), Matt Cappotelli, who recently passed away following a battle with cancer, is reportedly under consideration for next year’s WWE Hall of Fame class, likely as the recipient of the Warrior Award. Matt Cappotelli was a former WWE Tough Enough winner and WWE developmental talent. Johnson had the following to say…

“They did mention to me that there have been discussions in their circle how Cappotelli should be honored with The Warrior Award. I’m all for it. I think it’s a cool idea. I think it would be a positive way to remind everyone of a fighter he was. What a warrior he was and to raise some awareness to brain cancer.”