Matt Cardona Recalls Battling Cancer During High School

Matt Cardona recently touched on his fight with cancer back in his high school days. The GCW star, who will face Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship at Final Battle, appeared on Hey! (EW) with RJ City and talked about his dealing with synovial sarcoma in high school, which caused him to miss a full year of school. You can see highlights below from the discussion, per Fightful:

On his battle against the disease: “That was a tough time, but… This is going to sound cliche, but I knew that I had to beat that to become a pro wrestler.”

On why he doesn’t talk about it more: “I never wanted to be so, I just didn’t want to be like the cancer guy. I didn’t want to do that. I’m not ashamed of it by any means. But I didn’t want to be like, oh, that’s the cancer guy.”