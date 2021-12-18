Matt Cardona Is Excited For GCW Blood On the Hills, But Doesn’t Plan to Bleed

Matt Cardona is looking forward to teaming with Chelsea Green at GCW Blood on the Hills tonight, but says he doesn’t plan on bleeding. Cardona spoke with WZ promoting Friday’s show, and you can see highlights below:

On his match at Blood On the Hills: “…LA, GCW, I’m super excited. Chelsea Green, to team with her is cool. It’s gonna be a weird dynamic because we are absolutely hated in GCW. The only time we teamed before was in IMPACT, [and] we were beloved. We’re gonna be hated.”

On not planning to bleed at the event: “We’re gonna be hated, but spoiler alert, I don’t plan on bleeding because I’m so busy, I have to catch a red-eye flight and head to IMPACT. So I don’t want blood — there’s definitely not gonna be showers at whatever sh-tty arena this GCW show is at. So I don’t wanna bleed. You know, I gotta get on a flight, I gotta fly from, I think I’m going from LA to Atlanta to Louisville, Kentucky. So I can’t have blood in my hair and on my face and crusted into my eyes. Can’t have that.”