Impact Wrestling News: Matt Cardona AEW Contract Status, Brian Hebner Contract Note
January 16, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Matt Cardona is scheduled to work this week’s Impact Wrestling taping after appearing on the Hard to Kill PPV tonight. His short-term per-appearance deal with AEW expired last year.
– PWInsider also reports that Brian Hebner, who also appeared on the Hard to Kill PPV tonight, has been someone that Impact has wanted to bring in for awhile. His NWA deal expired on January 1st, paving the way for his Impact return.
