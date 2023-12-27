– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, wrestler Matt Cardona recalled the infamous segment where he was dumped off the entrance stage by Kane on TV and how that really killed all of his momentum he’d been gaining as Zack Ryder for his YouTube show, The Z! True Long Island Story. Below are some highlights from the interview (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Cardona on how getting destroyed by Kane on TV was bad for his career: “It was painful for my career. It was painful for my wallet, my self-esteem, but physically it wasn’t painful. They did put a little padding under that carpet, but that’s about it, the room for error was very, very high! Kane, big Glenn, thank you very much!”

On how getting pushed off the stage by Kane ended his YouTube run: “That was the end of that YouTube run. That run that started from nothing, because even then I knew I didn’t like my spot on the card, and I had to do something about it.”

Ryder on the fan following he gained from his YouTube show: “I didn’t have a master plan, the goal wasn’t to be a YouTube sensation, the goal was to get noticed. I wanted to get noticed or get fired — I didn’t want to get fired but I knew I needed buzz! … Starting the year as an absolute nobody, ending it winning the US title, teaming with John Cena! I thought, if you asked me then, I thought oh, I’ll be in the world title picture next year!”