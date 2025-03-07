Matt Cardona, New Matches Announced For MLP Mayhem

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced Matt Cardona and a couple of new matches for next weekend’s MLP Mayhem two-night show. The company announced on Thursday that Cardona will be appearing on night two of the event, and Triller TV+ revealed two matches as PCO battles Michael AR Clark in a Street Fight while Zoe Sagar takes on Kylie Rae.

Rich Swann, QT Marshall, Psycho Mike, Brent Banks, Kevin Knight, Johnny Swinger, Laynie Luck, Stu Grayson, Rohan Raja, Alex Zayne, Blake Christian, Mo Jabari, Taylor Rising, Taiji Ishimori, Raj SinghAurora Teves, Beaa Moss and NHL legend Darren McCarty have all been announced for the shows, which take place on March 14th and 15th in Windsor, Ontario.

