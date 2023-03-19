Matt Cardona Was “Positive” After His Loss To Starboy Charlie

In a recent Fightful interview, Starboy Charlie shared some details about his GCW match against Matt Cardona last December. Starboy views the match as a current career peak and related how Cardona addressed him after the event. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.

On what is was like for him to go up against Cardona: “That match was really awesome. I watched a lot of WWE growing up and one of the main guys on there, Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, it was pretty surreal to me that I was wrestling someone that I grew up watching on TV. It was really awesome.”

On Cardona’s reaction after the match concluded: “He said something positive to me after my match. It was along the lines of, ‘good job. Keep going at it in this business, you’ll get far.’ It’s always overtoned by some cockiness and that Matt Cardona attitude. [Him saying something nice is] the real win for me.”