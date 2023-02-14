Matt Cardona Says “It’s Not My Goal” To Return To WWE

Matt Cardona is a few years removed from his release by WWE and spoke about his history with the promotion and his thoughts on a possible return to the company with Pro Wrestling Boom (per Wrestling Inc). Cardona has seen significant success with other companies since his departure, although the rumor mill still churns out speculation that he might revive his relationship with WWE — especially in the wake of Cardona’s spouse, Chelsea Green, appearing at the recent Royal Rumble. You can find a few highlights from Cardona and listen to the complete episode below.

On his level of motivation to resume work with WWE specifically: “I’ve been saying since I got released from WWE, it’s not my goal to get back there. I’m not doing things, ‘oh what can I do to get WWE to notice me,’ no. I’m trying to create my own path but at the same time, I’d be lying if I said I never wanted to have another WrestleMania moment or wrestle in Madison Square Garden, of course, I do.”

On how he used what he learned with WWE to find success elsewhere: “I lived my dream for over a decade and I wouldn’t be where I am today without WWE. I said it before, that WWE was my developmental and that’s not a shot at WWE. They truly taught me how to be a superstar and that is why I’m thriving in places like NWA, Impact, GCW, and all these other independents.”

Listen to “02/08 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 244): Matt Cardona on the NWA Nuff Said PPV and much more” on Spreaker.