Matt Cardona Says Nick Aldis Would Have Set NWA Back If He Won The Title

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Cardona spoke about beating Nick Aldis at the NWA Crockett Cup and said Aldis winning would have set the company back. Here are highlights:

On his impact in the NWA: “I think he [Billy Corgan] knows this is working. He knows that I’m really saving this place. He might not like me, he might not agree with my tactics or the way I do business, but he knows that business is booming. I’m sitting here talking to you about this. If Nick Aldis wrestled insert wrestler, we wouldn’t be having this interview. You’d be talking about something else, you’d be talking about RAW tonight. But because I’m involved, and there’s controversy and there’s buzz. The buzz and the attention goes to the NWA. So Billy’s a smart businessman. He knows all about the business. He’s in the music business, he’ll tell ya. It’s not about how good you play instruments, it’s not how good you can sing. Can you create that buzz and that attention? And I can.”

On Nick Aldis’ previous work with the company: “I will give him credit. He brought the NWA to new heights. When he had that thing with Cody at All In, all eyes were on the NWA. Powerrr came out and he was the face of the company. It was great. And he did get the NWA to a certain level, but it’s time to get it higher and higher.”

On NWA needing him as champion: “In my opinion, yes [NWA would take a step backwards]. In my opinion, yes. Because listen, not just because of the social media following. My dog has more followers than Trevor Murdoch. Forget the social media following, I’m actually making towns. I am actually travelling every weekend with this title, bringing it on shows whether I’m defending it or not and I’m walking out with it. From Bumblef*ck shows in West Virginia to GCW, I’m bringing it everywhere. Do these other guys even work? Do they even take other bookings? I don’t know. You gotta get out there. You gotta represent the company.”