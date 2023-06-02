wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Names Steph De Lander The Women’s Internet Champion
Matt Cardona is bestowing the Women’s Internet Championship on his ring partner Steph De Lander. Cardona posted to Twitter on Friday to announce that he was crowning De Lander with the women’s division version of his famed Internet Championship, as you can see below.
Cardona, who created the Internet Championship during his time starring in Z! True Long Island Story, wrote:
“BREAKING NEWS!
The debut of The Rydertaker has over 1 Million Views!
I’m already the Internet Champion…
I am officially crowning @stephdelander the WOMEN’S INTERNET CHAMPION!”
BREAKING NEWS!
The debut of The Rydertaker has over 1 Million Views!
I’m already the Internet Champion…
I am officially crowning @stephdelander the WOMEN’S INTERNET CHAMPION! https://t.co/HERriEzqHR pic.twitter.com/UklVi804Ix
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 2, 2023
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk and Ace Steel Reportedly Involved With Creative For AEW Collision
- Kevin Nash Critiques TNT Adding AEW Collision to Its Lineup, Says They Didn’t Learn Their Lesson From Thunder
- Abdullah the Butcher Says Hulk Hogan Wanted to Work With Him in WWE Following Match in Japan
- Jake Roberts Rules Out Wrestling Again, Names WWE Star He’d Want For Final Opponent