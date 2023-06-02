wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Names Steph De Lander The Women’s Internet Champion

June 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Cardona Steph De Lander GCW Eye For an Eye Image Credit: GCW

Matt Cardona is bestowing the Women’s Internet Championship on his ring partner Steph De Lander. Cardona posted to Twitter on Friday to announce that he was crowning De Lander with the women’s division version of his famed Internet Championship, as you can see below.

Cardona, who created the Internet Championship during his time starring in Z! True Long Island Story, wrote:

“BREAKING NEWS!

The debut of The Rydertaker has over 1 Million Views!

I’m already the Internet Champion…

I am officially crowning @stephdelander the WOMEN’S INTERNET CHAMPION!”

