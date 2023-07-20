Matt Cardona Still Open To Conversation About WWE Return

Matt Cardona is busy on the indies, but he says he’s still open to having a conversation about a WWE return. Cardona recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and was asked about a possible return to the company while discussing Chelsea Green’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship win.

“Listen, I am the Indy God, the Deathmatch King, right,” Cardona said (per Fightful). “First of all, it was about [Chelsea]. I didn’t go there for me. So I didn’t want to be backstage, I didn’t want to look like I was begging for a job. I made sure John Cone snuck me in and snuck me out. So I was watching and I was super proud of her winning the titles.”

He continued, “But yeah, like, f**k, I want to walk out in a sold-out arena. It’s great. I’m the Indy God. My dream wasn’t to be a big fish in a small pond. My dream wasn’t to be a pro wrestler. My dream was to be a WWE superstar. So of course, listen, my phone’s working. If there’s a 203 number calling, I’ll pick up, and we’ll have a conversation. But Sam, we walked about the three C’s. But we’ll see what happens. Hey, to quote the great Justin Bieber, ‘Never say never.”