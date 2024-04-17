Matt Cardona Reportedly Suffers Torn Pec, Will Need Surgery

Matt Cardona is reportedly on the shelf with a torn pectoral muscle and will require surgery. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that several promoters have been informed that Cardona suffered the injury, which will require going under the knife to fix.

Cardona last competed at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8 over WrestleMania weekend, where he picked up a win over Blue Pain.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Cardona for a quick and full recovery.