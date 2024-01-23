wrestling / News

Matt Cardona vs. Ultimo Dragon Set For Squared Circle Expo IV

January 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Squared Circle Expo IV Image Credit: Squared Circle Expo

Matt Cardona will battle Ultimo Dragon at Squared Circle Expo IV in March. Squared Circle Expo announced on Monday that Cardona will defend his SCX Championship against the lucha legend at the March 30th show in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The show will stream on Premier Streaming Network, and you can get tickets here.

