Matt Cardona vs. Ultimo Dragon Set For Squared Circle Expo IV
January 22, 2024 | Posted by
Matt Cardona will battle Ultimo Dragon at Squared Circle Expo IV in March. Squared Circle Expo announced on Monday that Cardona will defend his SCX Championship against the lucha legend at the March 30th show in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The show will stream on Premier Streaming Network, and you can get tickets here.
Announced earlier today… The MAIN EVENT for #SCXIV: Parade of Champions will be:
SCX Champion, The Indy God, Matt Cardona defending his title against pro wrestling legend, Ultimo Dragon!!!
Tickets are available at https://t.co/K1ixm7yZNs! (Convention tickets also required) pic.twitter.com/elMYvHJtbM
— SquaredCircleExpo (@SquarCircleExpo) January 22, 2024
