Matt Hardy Appearance at FSW MECCA VI Event Postponed Due to Travel Issues

– As previously reported, Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) announced that the promotion is moving ahead with its weekend shows, including MECCA VI. However, FSW confirmed today that Matt Hardy will not be appearing at the scheduled MECCA VI event today due to travel issues. FSW is now looking into alternative dates to bring Matt Hardy to Vegas for an upcoming FSW event. You can check out the full announcement below.

As of now, the Future Stars of Wrestling MECCA VI event is scheduled to stream live tonight on FITE TV at 8:00 pm EST. Willie Mack was originally supposed to face Brian Pillman Jr. on this card, but Pillman has withdrawn as he announced he’s experiencing “flu-like symptoms.” Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact Champion vs FSW Women’s Champion: Tessa Blanchard vs Lacey Ryan

* Mecca Grand Championship Tournament 1st Round Matches:

* Chris Masters vs. Hammerstone

* Chris Bey vs. Daga

* Michael Elgin vs. Tom Lawlor

* Willie Mack vs. ???

* FSW No Limits Championship 4-Way Match: Adam Brooks vs. Remy Marcel vs. Ice Williams vs. Funny Bone

* FSW Tag Team Championship Match: Shogun Jones & Kenny King vs. RMB

* FSW Nevada State Championship 30 minute Iron Man Match: Douglas James vs. TJ Perkins