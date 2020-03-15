wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Appearance at FSW MECCA VI Event Postponed Due to Travel Issues

March 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Matt Hardy, The Dark Order, The Exalted One

As previously reported, Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) announced that the promotion is moving ahead with its weekend shows, including MECCA VI. However, FSW confirmed today that Matt Hardy will not be appearing at the scheduled MECCA VI event today due to travel issues. FSW is now looking into alternative dates to bring Matt Hardy to Vegas for an upcoming FSW event. You can check out the full announcement below.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Matt Hardy MECCA VI Appearance Postponed

Due to travel issues beyond both his and FSW’s control, we regret to announce that Matt Hardy will not be appearing at Mecca VI.

We are discussing alternative dates to bring Matt back to Vegas, and he is looking forward to returning to Las Vegas and FSW.

Thank you for your understanding & support.

As of now, the Future Stars of Wrestling MECCA VI event is scheduled to stream live tonight on FITE TV at 8:00 pm EST. Willie Mack was originally supposed to face Brian Pillman Jr. on this card, but Pillman has withdrawn as he announced he’s experiencing “flu-like symptoms.” Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact Champion vs FSW Women’s Champion: Tessa Blanchard vs Lacey Ryan
* Mecca Grand Championship Tournament 1st Round Matches:
* Chris Masters vs. Hammerstone
* Chris Bey vs. Daga
* Michael Elgin vs. Tom Lawlor
* Willie Mack vs. ???
* FSW No Limits Championship 4-Way Match: Adam Brooks vs. Remy Marcel vs. Ice Williams vs. Funny Bone
* FSW Tag Team Championship Match: Shogun Jones & Kenny King vs. RMB
* FSW Nevada State Championship 30 minute Iron Man Match: Douglas James vs. TJ Perkins

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Future Stars of Wrestling, Matt Hardy, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading