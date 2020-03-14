Various News: WSU Still Streaming Live Tomorrow on FITE TV, Future Stars of Wrestling Moving Forward With Weekend Events

– It looks like at least one indie wrestling show is still going forward this weekend. FITE TV announced that Women’s Superstars United (WSU) 13th Anniversary show will be held tomorrow in Voorhees, New Jersey. The WSU event will stream live on FITE TV starting at 4:00 pm EST.

– The Future Stars of Wrestling announced that the promotion is moving forward with its weekend events. This includes the Mecca V1 show tomorrow at 8:00 pm EST that will be streaming live on FITE. The statement reads, “After discussing the recent situation concerning COVID-19 (coronavirus) with all parties involved, we have decided to move forward with our events this weekend. Both on March 14th & March 15th.”