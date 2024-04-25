wrestling / News
The Undertaker Reportedly Signs New Legends Deal With WWE
April 25, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc) reports that The Undertaker has signed a new legends deal with WWE, his first new contract since WWE became part of TKO.
It is believed the deal was put together either close to or just before Wrestlemania, but it was done by the time that event happened. Undertaker returned on night two to attack the Rock in the main event. He hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since. He wrestled his last match in 2020, a Boneyard match against AJ Styles.
