Tag Match & More Set For Next Week’s ROH TV

April 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ring of Honor - ROH TV Updated Logo Image Credit: ROH

ROH has announced a tag team match and more for next week’s episode of ROH TV. The company announced on Thursday’s show that the following matches will take place on next week’s episode, which airs Thursday night on HonorClub:

* The Infantry vs. The Outrunners
* Aaron Solo vs. TBA

