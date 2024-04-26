wrestling / News
Tag Match & More Set For Next Week’s ROH TV
April 25, 2024 | Posted by
ROH has announced a tag team match and more for next week’s episode of ROH TV. The company announced on Thursday’s show that the following matches will take place on next week’s episode, which airs Thursday night on HonorClub:
* The Infantry vs. The Outrunners
* Aaron Solo vs. TBA
More Trending Stories
- Note On Why First Swerve Strickland Promo As World Champ Was Saved For Collision
- Tony Khan Reportedly Wearing Neck Brace Backstage After AEW Dynamite Attack
- Thunder Rosa Explains Her Issues With Deonna Purrazzo, Says Purrazzo is ‘Bitter’
- WWE Announces Draft Rules & Talent Pools, Champions on Each Brand Are Now Protected