Matt Hardy Begins His Reincarnation In Latest Free the Delete

– Matt Hardy’s reincarnation has begun, as seen in the latest “Free the Delete” video. Hardy released the new video to to his YouTube account, and you can see it below.

The video starts with Hardy going through his duties in his head: getting in shape, building a reservoir, and being a good dad all in 13 weeks. After worrying that it’s too much, we get a montage of him working on all of the above and then getting a call where he says he’s been hearing voices for three weeks and has to “fix it.” His friend Rob shows up to pull some water from the Lake of Resurrection into the reservoir as voices talk to Rob about how the world is an evil place. Rob is told to pour a particular bucket into the pool, and Matt comes out to be reincarnated and reborn. He enters the pool and we cut to black.