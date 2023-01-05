Matt Hardy Posts Behind-the-Scenes Footage From After WrestleMania 2000 Ladder Match

Matt Hardy recently unearthed some backstage footage from WrestleMania 2000 that he had never seen before, and he shared it online. Hardy posted to Twitter on Thursday with footage of Jeff Hardy being looked to by trainers after he dislocated his heel doing his infamous Swanton Bomb onto Bubby Ray Dudley in the Hardy Boyz vs. Dudley Boys vs. Edge & Christian Triple Threat Ladder match from the PPV.

Hardy wrote in the tweet sharing the video:

“WOW! I’ve never seen this before. At WM2000, my brother, Jeff Hardy, legitimately dislocated the heel of his foot when he Swantoned Bubba Ray. Here’s never seen behind the scenes footage. Plus, my voice is still so damn brutally Southern in this clip.”