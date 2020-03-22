Matt Hardy Reveals Which TV Show Inspired Him To Create the Broken Matt Character

On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Matt Hardy revealed that the TV show True Blood inspired him to create the Broken Matt Hardy character. Highlights are below.

On how True Blood inspired him to create Broken Matt: “A lot of that came from television shows I watched. I’ll be honest, this is probably the most straight forward honest answer I can give. True Blood was one of the first shows I watched, whenever I had burned out at the end of my WWE run, and then once I started doing some Ring of Honor, and eventually I ended up going back to Impact, and I wasn’t working full time, I discovered television. I was a big fan of Dexter. True Detective later on became a big love of mine. But True Blood also is a show I enjoyed. And following these vampires who lived in all these different eras and different time periods they were like relative to the era, I was like, I wish I could have a character like that. That’s really what I want to do.”

On the foundation of the Broken Matt character: “So I started thinking about it and trying to apply the life of a vampire who has lived 2000 years to a wrestling character and then what I came up with was, what if something happened to me, where it’s like this big traumatic incident, ended up being Jeff diving off the top of the Impact Zone, that broke me. But it opened up parts of my mind, and I used more of my mind than a regular human does, and I become conscious of where my soul has been in different bodies, in different vessels, so you have a soul that lives in a vessel, a body, for so long, and then that vessel dies, and then it moves on to the next one. And that was my whole motivation behind creating Broken Matt.”

