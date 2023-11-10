Matt Hardy Says Chris Jericho Always Has AEW’s Best Interests At Heart

In the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Fightful), Matt Hardy spoke out against claims that Chris Jericho uses his influence in AEW to benefit himself. Several people have claimed that Jericho’s stories and feuds are usually to make him look good. However, Hardy says Jericho wants to help AEW.

He said: “I don’t agree with it. I think Chris always tries to do what’s best, maybe not every single decision that’s made is perfect, but I think Chris is trying to do what is in the best interest of AEW as a whole. When you talk about timelines, and you talk about social media, it’s always going to be full of varying opinions. Even if you went out there and you were the perfect saint in every single way, there’s always going to be someone that’s going to criticize you about something. I think Chris is trying to do what’s best for business.“