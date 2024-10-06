Matt Hardy Thinks Ethan Page Has a Big Upside In WWE

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about Ethan Page losing the WWE NXT Title to Trick Williams, the importance of being a champion, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Ethan Page losing the NXT Title: “He had a good run, man. You know, he came in and he rose to prominence pretty quickly, and became the NXT champion. And I love the fact that he left AEW on his own. He bettered himself, he went to NXT and became successful. And I think it’s only up from here for Ethan Page.”

On whether the run made him better: “I think it made him better because it — once again, it highlighted him as a performer. They trusted him enough to carry the NXT Title, they thought he was enough of a sports entertainer. He was a good figure to put the championship on. And once again, your bosses and the people that employ you having that faith in you speaks volumes.”

On how being a champion changes someone: “I mean, being a champion carries a lot of responsibility. Because you’re literally the guy that is representing the brand. So it’s important that you do your best. And if you’re doing media — any sort of interview, or anything you do on TV, you are the representative of the company. So it’s important to do your best.“

