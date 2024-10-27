Matt Hardy Talks Jeff Hardy Seeking Redemption In TNA After AEW Run

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about Jeff Hardy’s redemption in TNA after his AEW run and more.. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jeff Hardy’s redemption in TNA after AEW run: “I know, just during our time with AEW — you know, Jeff very much acknowledged he didn’t do everything right, obviously. But we felt like upon finishing AEW, there were some people that maybe didn’t believe in us. Maybe they doubted us, whatever else. And my point of coming to TNA was to get that chance to once again, just make them believe. Once again, not to try and buy into Joe Henry stuff, but just make the fans believe that the Hardys — you know, it’s not past tense that we were great; we are great. And that’s what we are going to accomplish.”

On Mauro Ranallo as a commentator: “He’s good. He’s very unique in his style, and I like how he takes his job so seriously. He very much sounds like a legitimate sportscaster, as he is doing his commentary. So I do appreciate that.”

