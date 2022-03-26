Matt Hardy Says He and Jeff Paid For The Final Deletion In TNA

Matt Hardy has revealed that he and Jeff Hardy paid for the Final Deletion match in TNA. On the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt talked about the Final Deletion match and how it came about, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On he and Jeff paying in full for The Final Deletion: “Because the thing that’s so interesting is like we had this bare-bones outline and we put meat on the bone while we were actually filming it and doing it. We were also very exhausted the day that we shot this because we’d stayed up the night before just doing stuff like literally where you see this, what looks like a grave. The big hole where Jeff eventually falls off the big statue he has out there, like, he digs this. He does it with his backhoe and he did that. I went out and I bought all the different torches that were out there. I bought fireworks, you know, Jeremy Borash went off, I mean, we did all this ourselves. This was a very DIY project … That was a ‘Big Money Matt’ expense and a ‘Big Nickel Nero’ expense.”

On Billy Corgan and Dixie Carter being hands-off about it: “I’m sure they probably get texts from those [people] like, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ But that was it. You know, it wasn’t like ’The Ultimate Deletion’ [from 2018] where we started shooting it, and then Vince started texting people at like 2 a.m. and things just started changing all the way around, you know, so it wasn’t like at all. This was literally, we had our say.”

On Jeff Hardy paying for the volcano at Total Nonstop Deletion: Tag Team Apocalypto.: “It’s an area where he just has a lot of dirt and land. He does different things in the dirt. He built a big volcano that was there. The volcano that he paid $5,000 worth. He paid someone $5,000 to bring 10 loads of dirt and he just built a volcano. He did that for the sake of IMPACT Wrestling and Total Nonstop Deletion: Apocalypto.”