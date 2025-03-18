On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about The Hardys vs. Fraxiom at WWE NXT Roadblock and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Hardys vs. Fraxiom at WWE NXT Roadblock: “They did say they got a pretty good bump whenever they announced this for the show, ao that was nice. And it’s really cool, man. Once again, I talk about this a lot, and I have been saying this. TNA put us in a position to succeed and it worked, and NXT put us in a position to succeed. And it was so great working with those guys, and we’re hoping we get to do more with them too. Speaking of Fraxiom, both guys are extremely, extremely talented. And it was cool because that was our first match, and you never know what your chemistry is going to be, the first time you ever touch. You know, that was our first time touching, and everybody was really, really happy.”

On Fraxiom: “I think they have really good instincts for being younger guys. They are both so fast. Jeff and I, we said that in our post-show promos because they — WWE interviewed us specifically for one, a WWE camera was there. And then there was a social media camera, we did a couple of promos there. I mean, that’s one thing we both said over and over. Just like, their speed when they ran out and did those dives was just jaw-dropping. It was explosive. So those guys, those guys move. They move really, really fast every, every time they moved in the ring, they were fast.

“So those guys were flying, and I think that was part of the lure of the whole match as well because there were times in there where they were faster than us. You know, there were a couple of times where we caught them, or we tried to pick them off or do whatever else. But you know, that was I think a big part of our story as well. Those guys were obviously faster. We were the young fast guys back in the day, and The Acolytes had to catch us and shut us down. And now we had to catch them and try to shut them down from that perspective. I like Fraxiom. It was our first time touching. And considering that was our first time getting in the ring and wrestling a match, I was really, really happy with it. I thought it was solid all the way through. And I thought it was a hell of a first match.”

