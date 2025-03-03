Matt Hardy Praises Oba Femi For His Fast Rise In WWE

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Oba Femi: “Great guy, amazing look. Just looks like a star, looks like a total badass. [He] has a great attitude, very open to things. I really enjoyed working with him and teaming with him. Very respectful, very humble. Just overall, I had a great experience working with him.”

On Femi being NXT Champion: “He obviously has the look where the people in those first few ringside seats in the first five or six rows, they’re gonna look at this guy like, ‘Whoa, this guy is a monster, he’s a beast. This is someone I would not want to have to fight with. This is someone I wouldn’t want to interact with if there was hostility between us.’ He looks like a believable killer, and that’s one of the first things that helps you in pro wrestling. And he’s been doing this for such a short amount of time. I think his whole journey has been about three years. So he’s only going to continue to get better and better, especially with the mentality that he has.”

