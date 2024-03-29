Matt Hardy Says He’s Been Offered A New AEW Deal, Hasn’t Agreed Yet

In the latest episode of his Extreme Life podcast (via Fightful), Matt Hardy said that he’s been offered a new contract by AEW but is still weighing his options before making a decision. Hardy’s current deal expires at the end of this month.

He said: “There is a little news to go along with my contract negotiations. I have an AEW contract sitting in front of me for a few years, and I’m looking through it. I’m deciding what I want to do going forward. There’s obviously still some options. I gotta make sure that I’m aware of the ins and outs of the contract, and I want to make sure everything is up to par as far as what I want it to be because once again, I know that I only have a couple more years left of doing this, and I want to make the most out of those years, whatever it may be. I want to be optimized in whatever I am doing, so that’s very important to me. So I’m very happy to be invited to return to AEW and work for AEW for the foreseeable future, but we shall see because right now I’m weighing the options. There’s a couple things out there, and I would say in the next month, I should probably know what my immediate future’s gonna hold. Legacy is very important to me, knowing there’s only a couple years left of doing this. Schedule is very important to me because I want to spend as much time as I can with my family. That is very important. Once again, if I am working with Jeff, it is very important to me that The Hardys are optimized. It’s very important that The Hardys go out on a strong note. That’s what’s important to me.“