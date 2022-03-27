Matt Hardy on Billy Corgan Coming Up With the Initial Barebones Idea for Final Deletion

– On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy discussed the original Final Deletion, and how it was actually Billy Corgan who had the idea of Matt and Jeff Hardy facing each other at the Hardy Compound. This was when Corgan was still working with TNA/Impact Wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Hardy on Billy Corgan having the initial idea:Hardy on the barebones idea Corgan came up with: “He said, ‘If Jeff does beat you in all these matches…’ and I’d said the same thing. ‘I think I just need to win a match where all the stakes are on the line.’ He said, What if you have like a match, like, in your barn, you know, in that Dome of Deletion,’ maybe you and Jeff have a match there and it’s gonna be like an Empty Arena Match. I think that was his vision. That’s what he was visualizing whenever he talked about the original idea for this match where everything was on the line, but it started growing. The more I talked with [Jeremy Borash] and he’d been to my house to shoot several different vignettes and whatnot. It became a fight all over the compound. It’s like anything goes on the compound, and we want to make it a cinematic-style match and we had a pretty bare-bones outline structure, like on a storyboard, and we were adding it as we would go. But Billy Corgan was the first one to suggest maybe doing something in what was the Dome of Deletion, the building outside of my house, but we ended up expanding it to where it was going to be a Falls Count Anywhere Match on the Hardy compound.”