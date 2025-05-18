Matt Hardy Reflects On Being At Sabu’s Retirement Match

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about the late Sabu and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Sabu’s passing: “It was sad. As crazy as this sounds, I hated to hear it because I’d seen him just recently, and I heard he’d been doing better. But Sabu is someone who, because he lived a very hard life in many ways, I didn’t expect him to live to be extremely old as it was anyway. So it was saddening, and it broke my heart to hear that. But in a lot of ways, I wasn’t extremely shocked. Just because he really has lived a hard life inside the ring and outside the ring.”

On being at Sabu’s retirement match: “So they were on right before the Fourth Rope show was. And there — I guess there were a couple issues with Sabu and his injury and they had to take time, and it slowed a lot of the process of the show, and maybe the breakdown and everything else. But there was a point where I’d walk by and I saw him in a room, and it’s like, ‘Hey!’ And he was back there and he was being iced, and you could see he had blood all over him where he had had his barbed wire match. And just, I said, ‘Hey, man, how’s it going? You alright?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I’m okay. I just took a couple of bad falls, but it’s not that bad. I’ll be fine,’ whatever else. And I said, ‘Alright man, was good to see you.’ ‘It’s good to see you too, good to see you.’

“And you know, that was the last time I interacted with him. I saw him, and we did a wave at WrestleCon, because he was there the next couple of days. But that was the last interaction where I had, I just kind of popped my head in the room he was in where they were kind of tending to him and and chatted with him for a few minutes. Sabu, always from day one, has been nice. You know, he’s always been very nice. He had a — it’s crazy, because people wouldn’t expect it of Sabu. But he had a pretty, pretty sneaky sense of humor too. He was a pretty funny guy. I thought he had a real good, self-deprecating sense of humor in a lot of ways too. He was a funny dude.”

