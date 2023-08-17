– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW’s Matt Hardy recalled Brock Lesnar failing to properly execute the Shooting Star Press in his main event title match against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 19. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Hardy on Brock Lesnar botching the Shooting Star Press: “It was very, very scary. At one point, after we knew he was OK, Ron Simmons — who I love — was like, ‘I don’t know man. He was listening to Shelton [Benjamin] too much. At OVW, they had this big monster flipping out, and he went there and flipped up … and flipped out.'”

Hardy on Lesnar attempting the move: “I applaud Brock for attempting that, to create a WrestleMania moment — I understand why he did it. But the fact that that happened, and he just decided, ‘I’m not gonna do that anymore and I can just work smarter, and’ … I almost feel like that [incident] changed the way he worked.”

Thankfully, Lesnar was not seriously hurt after attempting and failing to connect with the move. He was able to finish the match and defeated Kurt Angle to win the WWE Championship.