– During a recent appearance on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, Matt and Jeff Hardy spoke about their I Quit Match at WWE Backlash 2009. According to Matt Hardy, Vince McMahon was concerned about the finish, which saw Jeff Hardy tying his brother to the table. Matt Hardy then quit and lost the match as Jeff Hardy was preparing to jump off a ladder into Matt through the table. However, Jeff went ahead with the dive anyway after Matt quit.

McMahon was apprehensive about the Hardys going through with the spot, and Matt ended up breaking his wrist, proving that Vince McMahon was right. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Hardy on Vince McMahon having apprehension for the finish: “I didn’t think about it necessarily in the moment. I’ll be honest. Vince was very concerned about it. Vince didn’t think we should do it. Thought it could be dangerous. I said, ‘I think it’ll be okay. I think it’ll be alright.'”

On why he didn’t have to tell Vince he was right: “I don’t even think I had to [go back and tell Vince he was right]. I think I could just tell by his face afterwards, but it’s one of those things, you know? It’s wrestling, it’s a risky business. It was a calculated risk, and on that day, the calculation did not pay off.”

You can see a video of the Hardy I Quit Match from Backlash 2009 below, along with The Hardys’ full interview with My Mom’s Basement: