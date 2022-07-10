Matt Hardy Talks About Celebrating His First Tag Team Title Win In 1999

In the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Hardy spoke about his first WWF tag team title win with his brother Jeff back in 1999 and how they celebrated. Here are highlights:

On what Michael Hayes kept in his fanny pack: “Usually there would be keys, there would be money, and there would be one cigarette, if he could get it. He was always looking for one cigarette. He would try and bum a cigarette and have one cigarette. He would try to do that always after he would eat his food.”

On how Hayes relaxed: “He would order food, he’d start drinking at the bar, he would, like, not eat his food. He would ask for a box, get it in a box, and take it back to his room, and then he would have a cigarette. That was his ritual every single night.”

On celebrating the Hardys first title win: “We had a little celebration at Ruby Tuesday’s and that’s a weird place, but it was one of the few things that were open at that time of the night. We went into this Ruby Tuesday’s and I remember Jeff and I, such a mark-ish thing, but we’d pop everybody. We put the belts on, we put our t-shirts lover, and then walked in and like, pulled up our shirts and [revealed] the belts. [It was a] big celebration, these guys walking in with the titles.”