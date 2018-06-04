Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Matt Hardy Teases Another Ultimate Deletion, Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown Live Event, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

June 4, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Matt Hardy Ultimate Deletion Raw

– Matt Hardy posted the following on his Twitter account, teasing another Final Deletion match…

– WWE Smackdown runs a live event tonight in Laredo, Texas at Laredo Energy Arena tonight with the following advertised matches: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz, Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Big Cass vs. Shelton Benjamin for the U.S. Title, Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos vs. Rusev Day for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Jazzy Gabert (36)
* Mikey Whipwreck (45)
* Joe Malenko (62)

article topics :

Matt Hardy, Ultimate Deletion, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading