Various News: Matt Hardy Teases Another Ultimate Deletion, Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown Live Event, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Matt Hardy posted the following on his Twitter account, teasing another Final Deletion match…

GIMME AN OL’ RE-TWEET if you’d like to see @WWEBrayWyatt & I do this AGEEN.. But as PARTNERS on The #HardyCompound against two deserving OBSOLETE MULES. https://t.co/53WkVHKl2F — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 2, 2018

– WWE Smackdown runs a live event tonight in Laredo, Texas at Laredo Energy Arena tonight with the following advertised matches: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz, Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Big Cass vs. Shelton Benjamin for the U.S. Title, Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos vs. Rusev Day for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Jazzy Gabert (36)

* Mikey Whipwreck (45)

* Joe Malenko (62)