Matt Hardy Recalls Vince McMahon Taking Interest in Bullet Club Due to Seeing Their T-Shirts

Several members of the Bullet Club have ended up in WWE, and Matt Hardy recently recalled how Vince McMahon first became aware of the stable. Finn Balor, the Good Brothers, AJ Styles, and Adam Cole are all members of the NJPW stable who are or were at one point in WWE after being in the faction. On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy recalled that McMahon became aware of and interested in the stable when he kept seeing Bullet Club merchandise show up at WWE events.

“When this Bullet Club phenomenon was happening, and they were selling all this merch, I mean, obviously, it was on Vince’s radar,” Hardy recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “There was one point where Vince said, ‘All these shirts, they keep showing up at our shows, these Bullet Club shirts, who are these people? Who are these people? Where are they from?’ ‘It’s this real hot act. They’re from New Japan; sometimes they come over and do Ring of Honor stuff,’ and Vince said, ‘I want them. I want them all.’”… He got a lot of the Bullet Club, but he didn’t get them all.”

In addition to signing the above Bullet Club members, WWE had interest at various points in Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Hangman Page, who of course all ultimately decided to be involved in the launch of AEW instead. Cody Rhodes was also in the Bullet Club and joined AEW, though he’s now in WWE.